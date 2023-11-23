First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Nino pummels large parts of Somalia.

Among the worst hit towns is the densely populated Beledweyne, where the Shabelle River has burst its banks, destroyed many homes and caused thousands to flee to higher ground near the border with Ethiopia.

At least 53 people have been confirmed killed by flooding across Somalia, said Hassan Issee, who manages emergency operations at the Somalia Disaster Management Agency.

"The situation is grave, and we are doing our best to provide relief to the affected people," he said.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Dollow district of Gedo region, where many families have been displaced by flooding, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre urged the international community to help.

"We are doing our best, but we need more support," he said.

'We were left only with our lives'

Hakima Mohamud Hareed, a mother of four including one who is disabled, said her family constantly looks for shelter.

The family recently moved to Beledweyne, fleeing battles between the terrorist group Al Shabab and Somali government forces. "We left our home in search of safety and stability, but little did we know that we would end up facing another calamity," she said by phone.

In the displacement camp of Kutiimo in Beledweyne, the floods destroyed the family's small, tattered tent. Wind lashes the damp and flimsy fabric.

"The floods washed away all our belongings, so we were left only with our lives," she said. "It was a traumatic experience for all of us."

They are not alone. According to the humanitarian group Save the Children, the flooding has forced an estimated 250,000 people, or 90 percent of Beledweyne's population, out of their homes.

Rising water levels