If the internet was once besieged Gaza's window to the world, that window has now slammed shut, and the enclave's nascent tech industry has gone from incubator to grave in six weeks of all-out war.

Some of Gaza's brightest brains have died in the Israeli bombardment, much of the enclave’s fledgling digital infrastructure has been destroyed, and hope for a better future has been obliterated.

Many now fear that local, tech-savvy talent will also rush for the door.

"[The tech sector] was the fastest growing portion of the economy and really one that Gazans can ... rely on," said Ryan Sturgill, who worked in besieged Gaza's tech sector and now advises companies in the region.

"This is actually the first time that the internet has ever been, like, really destroyed. In all of the previous wars over the years, the internet never went down."

Before October 7, young and whip smart had offered promise for many Palestinians, fostering investment, jobs and a brighter future far beyond their small and isolated homeland.

No longer.

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, with over 7,000 Palestinians missing or buried under the rubble of the bombed buildings.

Last month, Palestinian tech worker and innovation champion Tariq Thabet joined their ranks, killed along with 15 members of his family in an air strike on their Gaza apartment.

Thabet was a senior manager at UCAS Technology incubator, an innovation hub that was set up in 2010 to mentor Gaza's tech talent and support budding entrepreneurs.

"He was a pillar of the tech community," Dalia Shurrab, a one-time colleague who left besieged Gaza for Jordan in 2021, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The [tech] sector lost a man ... who helped thousands of young men [and women] come up with ideas and transform them into website and mobile applications," the 41-year-old said by phone.

"He was a mentor and a guide."

His killing deprives the enclave of a true talent, Sturgill said.

The bombing is also destroying key tech infrastructure, he said, along with besieged Gaza's universities and precious human capital.

"The science faculties that existed to train people are not there anymore," he said in a phone interview from Jordan.

"If people are actually allowed to leave Gaza, every single person is going to leave. Every single person that I talked to is just desperately trying to leave."

Growth story

The blockaded enclave's tech sector had been growing at a clip: a rare bright spot in what was a heavily constricted economy.

Unemployment was high and opportunity low in a densely populated and heavily blockaded piece of land.

Yet there were bright spots.

A Palestinian venture capitalist fund called Ibtikar — or innovation in Arabic — was set up by Palestinian executives in 2016 and had recently raised its second round of funding, a pot totalling $30 million.

The group has funded 29 startups, spanning the businesses of motherhood and meditation, gaming and AI.

According to a 2021 World Bank report, Palestinian tech and communications industries injected an extra $500 million into the economy and accounted for some 3 percent of gross domestic product.