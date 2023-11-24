Mass protests have been raging across the world against Israel's devastating offensive on Gaza, with millions taking to the streets to demand action from their own governments and the international community.

The same has been the case in the UK, where demonstrations have been held on a regular basis, drawing thousands of people.

One such recent protest was organised by Jewish organisations in Britain that strongly oppose Israel's deadly onslaught, and their message was clear: "Not in my name."

"We think it's really important to get away from the narrative which is out in the media a lot. This suggests all Jews support Israel's action against the Palestinians now," Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi, co-founder of Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL), told Anadolu at the protest.

"We can see a very far-right wing Israeli government carrying out ethnic cleansing and genocide against a captive population. And many, many Jews find that completely unacceptable."

She said there are many others who feel "frightened" by the way the media has projected pro-Palestinian demonstrations as being a sort of threat to Jewish people.

"So, it's up to us to give a voice to Jews who do not want to be associated with what the Israeli government is doing," she said.

David Cannon, chair of the Jewish Network for Palestine, emphasised the importance of a Jewish presence at pro-Palestinian protests.