Doctors and injured people at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital said Saturday that the Israeli army, during its siege of the medical complex, assaulted medical staff, arrested patients, and stole corpses.

“The Israeli army raided the hospital’s buildings, destroyed medical equipment and cut off electricity,” Moataz Harara, a physician at Al Shifa, told Anadolu. “After the army withdrew, it blew up the electricity generators".

“There are 40 patients in the emergency room who need to be evacuated to hospitals in the southern Gaza since they require urgent medical care,” he added.

Mustafa Sukeik, another doctor at the hospital, told Anadolu that “the army besieged Al Shifa and restricted movement. We were cut off from communications and struggled to obtain food".

“The army inspected the complex’s buildings and asked me to move the patients from the respirology unit to another location in the facility,” he added.

Ibrahim Zakaria, an injured Palestinian man, told Anadolu: “I need urgent medical follow-up; the Israeli army besieged us inside the hospital for several days".

“I demand to be evacuated immediately from the hospital and have my health condition monitored,” he added.

He also said that “my wife and children were besieged with me, and communications was cut off; I need to know the fate of my parents and sisters.”

The Israeli army withdrew from the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday after it had occupied the hospital for 10 days, driving outpatients, injured, doctors, paramedics, other staff members, and ordinary civilians seeking safety from the escalating attacks on Gaza.