Sierra Leone's government has said it was in full control on Sunday evening after reporting a security breach by unidentified attackers at a military armoury in the capital Freetown that sparked armed clashes.

Authorities in the English-speaking West African country -- which has been going through a political crisis following elections in June this year -- have declared a national curfew until further notice.

The "government is in firm control of the security situation in Freetown, the attackers are retreating," information minister Chernor Bah told AFP.

An AFP journalist said calm was slowly returning to the capital by Sunday evening, but checkpoints heavily guarded by security forces remained in place.

"We are trying to collate the number of arrests and casualties," Bah said, adding that "those responsible for today's attack will be hunted down to face the full force of the law".

Videos posted on social media appeared to show men in uniform under arrest in the back or beside a military pick-up truck.

Unclear motives

Earlier in the day, witnesses told AFP they heard gunshots and explosions in the city's Wilberforce district, where the armoury and some embassies are located.

Other witnesses reported exchanges of fire near a barracks in Murray Town district, home to the navy, and outside another military site in Freetown.

The information ministry reported attacks on prisons earlier in the day that obliged the security forces to retreat.

"The prisons were thus overrun" with some detainees released and others "abducted", it said.

Video posted on social networks suggested numerous prisoners had escaped from the central jail.

One man who was in a group filmed on the street by an AFP correspondent said they had escaped from the prison.

The information ministry said security forces had pushed the attackers to the outskirts of Freetown, with drone video taken by AFP showing empty streets in the capital.

The situation remained unclear with the authorities making no comments on the motives or identity of the attackers.

'Like a war'

President Julius Maada Bio wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the government would "continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability".