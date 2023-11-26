WORLD
Israel continues pressuring Palestinians in Gaza to 'move to south'
"Israel will not allow any movement from south Gaza Strip towards north," says army spokesman.
Israel first called for residents in northern Gaza to move to the south soon after the conflict began on Oct. 7, despite warnings that such a mass migration would lead to a humanitarian disaster.
November 26, 2023

The Israeli army has reiterated its demand that Palestinians in Gaza should only move to the south, especially during the current four-day humanitarian pause.

In a statement on Sunday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee issued “a recurring and important message to the residents of Gaza during the period of temporary suspension of military operations.”

Residents of Gaza must “move to the south of the Gaza Valley,” in mid-Gaza, he said, warning them “not to try to move to the north of the Strip, as it is a war zone.”

Adraee also warned that “it is forbidden to enter the sea” as well as “to approach the border between Gaza and Israel within a distance of one kilometre.”

“Israel will not allow any movement from the south Gaza Strip towards the north,” he stressed.

Israel first called for residents in northern Gaza to move to the south soon after the conflict began on Oct. 7, despite warnings that such a mass migration would lead to a humanitarian disaster. Many did, hoping the south would be safer, but there have been many attacks in southern Gaza too.

Temporarily halt

The new Israeli statement came amid a four-day humanitarian pause that took effect Friday, temporarily halting the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

On the first two days of the pause, Israel and Hamas have swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoners swap.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border operation by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

