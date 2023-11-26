WORLD
Palestinian dies from injuries after Israeli military raid in Nablus
Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, succumbs to injuries after being shot in the face during clashes in the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank.
Since October 7, according to the UN, Israeli forces have killed over 200 Palestinians, including over 50 children, in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2023

A young Palestinian has died due to his injuries following an Israeli military raid in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Red Crescent sources told Anadolu on Sunday that the young man, Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, was shot in the face during clashes with Israeli forces amid their storming of the village.

Sanoubar was transferred for medical care, where he was later pronounced dead, sources added.

Another Palestinian was also killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli military operation against the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, since the October 7 start of the conflict in Gaza climbed to five, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the total number of arrests in the occupied West Bank since October 7 rose to more than 3,160 Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
