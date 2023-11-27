WORLD
3 MIN READ
‘Sensitive weapons and equipment’ stolen from US in Iraq, Syria
The US government may not have any information about the theft or the amount of firepower in the region, report says.
‘Sensitive weapons and equipment’ stolen from US in Iraq, Syria
A separate investigation revealed that “multiple sensitive weapons and equipment” including targeting sights and launcher units for Javelin missiles were stolen.  / Photo: AA
November 27, 2023

US military investigations have found that “sensitive weapons and equipment” have been stolen from US outposts in Iraq and Syria, according to US media.

“The Pentagon may be unaware of the scope of the thefts,” The Intercept reported on Saturday.

“Military investigations launched earlier this year found that 'multiple sensitive weapons and equipment' — including guided missile launch systems as well as drones — have been stolen in Iraq,” it added.

Earlier this year, The Intercept reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of military gear were purloined from US troops in Iraq and Syria between 2020 and 2022.

“In February, military investigators were notified that 13 commercial drones valued at about $162,500 were stolen from a US facility in Erbil, Iraq sometime last year,” it said. “The agents identified no suspects, and no leads are mentioned in the file.”

A separate investigation revealed that “multiple sensitive weapons and equipment” including targeting sights and launcher units for Javelin missiles were stolen at or en route to Forward Operating Base Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, The Intercept reported.

The investigators ruled out the possibility of insider involvement, noting in a criminal investigation file that “no known US personnel were involved” and that locals were the likely suspects.

“Iraqi criminal organisations and militia groups target convoys and containers for weapons and equipment,” The Intercept reported, citing the document. “Further, there have been systemic is sues with US containers being pilfered by these groups and local nationals outside of Union III due to the lack of security.”

RelatedUS police probe 'hate crime' after three Palestinian students shot
Recommended

‘Vulnerable to loss or theft’

The publication said this was not the first theft or loss incident.

“A 2017 investigation by the Pentagon’s inspector general found $20 million of weapons in Kuwait and Iraq were ‘vulnerable to loss or theft,’” it said.

In March, The Intercept reported about "at least four significant thefts and one loss of US weapons and equipment in Iraq and Syria from 2020 to 2022, including 40mm high-explosive grenades, armour-piercing rounds, specialised field artillery tools and equipment and unspecified 'weapons systems'."

“Two of the incidents took place at bases in Syria and three were in Iraq," it said, adding US authorities failed to respond to any questions about weapons thefts in Iraq and Syria.

An audit dating back to 2020 also revealed that Special Operations Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, the main unit that works with America’s Syrian allies, did not properly account for $715.8 million worth of equipment purchased for those local surrogates, it added.

RelatedUS says it struck Iran-linked sites in Syria after attacks on its troops
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan