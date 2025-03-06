A federal judge has given the Trump administration until Monday to pay nearly $2 billion owed to partners of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department, thawing the administration's six-week funding freeze on all foreign assistance.

US District Judge Amir Ali ruled on Thursday in favour of nonprofit groups and businesses that sued over the funding freeze, which has forced organisations around the world to slash services and lay off thousands of workers.

Ali's line of questioning suggested skepticism of the Trump administration's argument that presidents have wide authority to override congressional decisions on spending when it comes to foreign policy, including foreign aid.

"It would be an earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition to say that appropriations are optional," Ali said.

"The question I have for you is, where are you getting this from in the constitutional document?" he asked a government lawyer, Indraneel Sur.

Thursday's order is in an ongoing case with more decisions coming on the administration's fast-moving termination of 90 percent of USAID contracts worldwide.