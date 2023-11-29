An Indian government official has directed a $100,000 plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York City after the man advocated to establish a sovereign state for Sikhs, US authorities said as charges against a man from India who they say was part of the murder plot were unsealed.

Last spring, US officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] stopped the plot when the foreign government employee recruited an international narcotics trafficker to commit the murder, DEA administrator Anne Milgram said on Wednesday.

The government official was only described as "CC-1" in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court that charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, an Indian national who had lived in India, with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

US Attorney Damian Williams and other federal officials announced the charges in a release.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India," he said.

Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30 in the Czech Republic through a bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic, according to the release.

It was not immediately clear when he might be brought to the United States.

The plot was directed by an Indian government agency employee who has described himself as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence" and also claims to have served in India's Central Reserve Police Force [or CRPF] and been trained in "battle craft" and "weapons," the indictment said.

CRPF, is one of world's largest paramilitary forces, and India has deployed the force to quell pro-freedom struggle in disputed Kashmir, unrest in central and northeastern India.

Pannun was only identified in court papers as the "Victim."

The Indian government employee recruited Gupta last May to orchestrate the assassination, the indictment said.

Sensitive matter

The case is particularly sensitive given the high priority the administration of President Joe Biden has placed on improving ties with India and courting it to be a major partner in the push to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The White House declined to comment directly on the charges against Gupta, but said administration officials acted quickly.

"When we were made aware of the fact that the defendant, in this case, had credibly indicated that he was directed to arrange the murder by an individual who is assessed to be an employee of the Indian Government, we took this information very seriously and engaged in direct conversations with the Indian government at the highest levels to express our concern," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The White House first became aware of the plot in late July, according to a senior administration official.