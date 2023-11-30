Hundreds of people have queued outside a hotel in the Malawi capital this week for a chance to work in Israel, wary of the war but willing to face the dangers to escape their own country's woes.

With Malawi's economy in deep trouble, thousands are ready to take on jobs on Israeli farms and orchards left deserted by the Gaza conflict.

Asian foreign workers have fled, while Gaza Palestinians have been barred since the October 7 Hamas attacks that unleashed the war.

Dozens of foreign workers were among about 240 people that Israel says were kidnapped in the attacks.

"Life is a game of chances," said Blessings Kanyimbo, as he stood in line on Thursday, telling how his college education had failed to get him a job.

"People do bet on games, on something that they are not sure of," he added. "At times it's good to take a risk but as far as going to Israel is concerned, I don't think there is any harm."

A 24-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that trying her luck in Israel was "better than just staying home and doing nothing".

Economic conflict

She sheltered with others from the scorching sun under trees in the hotel garden, holding an envelope with her job application.

Malawi has been gripped by an economic crisis that has seen massive government spending cuts.

The woman said she had been jobless for three years since graduating.

"I just pray that all of us come back home safely, but this is a risk that I have to take," she said.

More than 220 Malawians flew to Israel on Saturday as part of a government labour export programme aimed at finding jobs for young people and generating desperately needed foreign exchange.

Another 200 took off late on Wednesday.

Authorities say up to 5,000 Malawians could go to Israel over the next few months.

"Life in Malawi is very hard and it keeps getting harder every single day," said Graciam Banda, 30, who was also waiting in the queue.