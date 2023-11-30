More than 1,300 artists and performers, including Academy Award-winning British actress Olivia Colman, have signed a letter addressing the arts and culture sector, accusing cultural institutions in the West of "repressing, silencing and stigmatising Palestinian voices and perspectives."

"We find it deeply troubling and, frankly, indicative of a disturbing double standard that expressions of solidarity, which have been readily offered to other peoples facing brutal oppression, have not been extended to Palestinians," the letter said on Thursday.

The artists said that such a discrepancy raises serious questions about bias in response to "grave human rights violations."

"Far from supporting our calls for an end to the violence, many cultural institutions in Western countries are systematically repressing, silencing and stigmatising Palestinian voices and perspectives. This includes targeting and threatening the livelihoods of artists and arts workers who express solidarity with Palestinians, as well as cancelling performances, screenings, talks, exhibitions and book launches."

The writers and poets include renowned names like Deborah Frances-White, Kamila Shamsie, Marina Warner, Lara Pawson, Abbie Spallen, Camilla Whitehill, Daisy Lafarge, Malika Booker and Emily Berry.

"Despite this pressure, artists in their thousands are following their conscience and continuing to speak out. Freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Human Rights Act and the European Convention of Human Rights, is the backbone of our creative lives and fundamental to democracy," the artists said in the letter.

Letter signatory Hassan Abdulrazzak, whose play "And Here I Am" based on the life of a Palestinian actor was cancelled in Paris in October, was quoted by Artists for Palestine UK as saying: "This censorship is as frustrating as it is wrongheaded. Now is the time to listen to Palestinians, to understand what their lives are like."

The letter urged arts organisations to join calls for a permanent ceasefire and to "stand up for artists and workers who voice their support for Palestinian rights."