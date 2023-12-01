Somali aid worker Hasan Mohammad Sirat has almost no tools at his disposal to tackle the devastating effects of extreme weather in his war-stricken country, where floods this year have followed hard on the heels of a severe drought.

"We are trying our best," he said, pointing to awareness measures such as teaching camp residents forced to flee violence and hunger to move to higher ground to escape flooding, which has killed nearly 100 people and uprooted 700,000 since October.

Sirat, a field officer with the Iniskoy for Peace and Development Organization, works in a village near Baidoa city in southwest Somalia, an area that is home to one of the country's largest populations displaced by insurgency and drought.

Last month, floods swept away his uncle's house and many camp tents and other buildings in the Baidoa area, leaving families exposed to the elements.

"These people, they are vulnerable - these people have no houses, (they) need shelter," Sirat said.

But, he added, the authorities in Somalia do not have the funding needed to build safer homes, drainage canals or other infrastructure that can help resist climate shocks and stresses.

Here, as in other fragile states such as Afghanistan and Libya, weak governance systems are an obstacle to accessing global funding to enable communities to adapt to a harsher climate and repair the "loss and damage" caused by disasters.

At the COP28 UN climate summit, governments are expected to endorse a declaration on "climate, relief, recovery and peace" that will aim to channel more support to bolster climate resilience in war-stricken and unstable countries.

Currently they receive only a tiny fraction of international funding to tackle climate crisis, leaving their people highly vulnerable to disasters made worse by global warming - such as the floods that burst decrepit dams in Libya earlier this year.

David Nicholson, chief climate officer for global aid agency Mercy Corps, said donors should stop thinking it is impossible to do adaptation work in politically unstable countries, as the money can be channelled through local governments or groups.

"We need to be able to take this risk - there are successful ways that we can still build resilience to the climate crisis even in these most challenging environments," he said.

His group has worked with herders and local authorities on northern Kenya's borders, for example, where scarcer grazing due to drought is causing tensions, to better manage land by combining pastoralist knowledge and remote sensing via satellites.