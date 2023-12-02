WORLD
Israel responsible for November convoy attack in Gaza: MSF
Testimonies of MSF staff indicate Israel carried out strike on 5-car convoy 'clearly identified by MSF logos,' says humanitarian group.
The remains of an MSF vehicle, parked outside clearly marked MSF premises, following its deliberate destruction by Israeli forces. Gaza City, Palestine, 24 November 2023. / Others
December 2, 2023

"All elements" indicate that the Israeli army is responsible for an attack targeting an evacuation convoy in Gaza last month, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

In a statement late on Friday, the French-based humanitarian organisation noted that its evacuation convoy came under fire in Gaza on November 18, with two of its staff members killed in "what immediately appeared as a deliberate attack against clearly identified MSF cars".

"Two weeks later, after collecting the testimonies of MSF staff present that day in the convoy, MSF considers that all elements point to the responsibility of the Israeli army for this attack," said the statement.

Condemning the strike "in the strongest terms," the group extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The MSF said it requested a formal explanation for the attack from Israeli authorities and called for an independent investigation.

The convoy of five cars, "all clearly identified by MSF logos," was headed to southern Gaza to reach a safer area, added the statement.

It also mentioned that the MSF had come under two separate attacks in Gaza: On November 20, when shots were aimed at its facilities, and on November 24, when one of its vehicles was destroyed.

In its statement, the MSF also shared testimonies on the attacks.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured on Friday in Israeli air strikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The humanitarian pause began on November 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage swaps and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

