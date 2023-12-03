Sunday, December 3, 2023

1441 GMT — Israel's military ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, followed by heavy bombardment, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory.

Palestinians in Gaza said they were running out of places to go, adding that "nowhere is safe to go". Many of the territory’s 2.3 million people are crammed in the south after Israel ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the offensive.

Heavy bombardment was reported overnight into Sunday around Khan Younis and the southern city of Rafah, as well as parts of the north that had been the focus of Israel's shattering air and ground offensive.

1437 GMT — 15,523 people killed in Gaza since start of Israeli war on Gaza

Death toll due to Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 15,523, with 41,316 injured, Gaza's health authorities have reported.

1425 GMT — Netanyahu holds news conference without other War Cabinet members

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a news conference without his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, casting shadows of an apparent dispute between the two men.

Asked about the situation, Netanyahu said: “I suggested to the defense minister tonight to hold a joint press conference, and he decided what he decided," in reference to Gallant's absence.

In recent days, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said there were differences between Netanyahu and top officials in the army about assessments and plans concerning the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, tried to downplay the issue by saying, "It's important that the public hear us."

1402 GMT — Israeli army detains 60 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces arrested approximately 60 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including five women university students, during a crackdown that lasted from Saturday night to Sunday morning, bringing the total to 3,480 detainees since October 7.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Club, “the arrest campaign was marked by widespread incidents of abuse, severe physical beatings, threats against the detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens' homes.”

1317 GMT — Thousands remain trapped under rubble in Gaza: Civil defense unit

Thousands of bodies remain under the debris of buildings destroyed by ongoing Israeli attacks, civil defense teams in Gaza have reported, with equipment shortages preventing their retrieval.

In a written statement published by the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza, civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said Israeli forces have been targeting their teams in the enclave constantly since October 7.

"Thousands of martyrs are still under the rubble, and we cannot retrieve them. There are clear and significant deficiencies in our capabilities and mechanisms. We cannot reach the bodies under the debris in northern Gaza," said Basal, urging support for the civil defense unit.

1108 GMT — Pope deplores end of Israeli-Hamas truce, calls for new ceasefire

Pope Francis has said it was "painful" to see that the truce between Israel and Hamas had been broken and called on all parties involved to reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.

He also said he was thinking about the people still held hostage in Gaza and the lack of basic necessities in the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory.

0851 GMT — Israeli strikes kill over 700 in past 24 hours in Gaza

In a grim turn of events, the Palestinian information office in Gaza reports that Israel's airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 700 people in the past 24 hours as the conflict intensifies.

The "Holy Family school" in Gaza, serving as a refuge for displaced individuals, has become one of the targets in the ongoing brutal Israeli offensive in the city.

Separately in the occupied West Bank, Israel has ordered the demolition of a building in the Al Sawana neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem which houses Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri, the preacher of the Al Aqsa Mosque, along with other families.

The Israeli forces also detained 21 Palestinians, further fueling the unrest.

In a separate incident, illegal Jewish settlers launched a violent attack on the village of Umm Safa, destroying dozens of cars and Palestinian properties.

0739 GMT — Israeli army says targets 'launch' site in Syria

Israel's military has said that it had identified a launch from Syria towards Israel and that its artillery responded by striking the site of the launch.

The army gave no further details.

0444 GMT — Israeli attacks kill children, women in Gaza

In a series of air raids, Israeli warplanes targeted locations in Gaza, killing at least nine, including women and children, as reported by the enclave's Interior Ministry.

The strikes specifically hit al Burij, Dier al Balah, and areas east of Rafah.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 15,207, with the number of wounded surpassing 40,652. Officials believe that thousands of bodies remain under the rubble due to Israeli strikes.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday — following truce talks collapse — in Israeli air strikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces conducted additional raids in the occupied West Bank, intensifying tensions in the region.