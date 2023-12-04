Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should face trial for being a "war criminal," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, slamming him as the "butcher of Gaza."

"We are not going to let the issue of Israel having nuclear weapons be forgotten," Erdogan said on Monday in his opening remarks at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul.

Those who try to ignore deaths in Gaza by keeping silent, even to legitimise it under the pretext of Hamas, have no longer any words for humanity, he said at the 39th ministerial session of the OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation.

"Israel is not only a murderer but also a thief," said Erdogan, adding: "We cannot let Israel occupy Gaza once again."

"There is a global structure that acts with the will of a few countries. UN's corrupt structure needs to change."

The Turkish president said Islamophobia is spreading like an epidemic in the West.

Türkiye is ready to be a guarantor country for the peace talks between Israel and Palestine, he added.

"Gaza is a Palestinian territory. Gaza belongs to Palestinians and it will remain so forever," said the Turkish leader.

"Those who invade Gaza will seek other places tomorrow. Gaza butcher Netanyahu revealed he has expansionist ideals," Erdogan said.

Barbarity of Israel