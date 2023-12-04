Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has resumed, despite the country's continuing war in Gaza.

The trial was suspended two months ago due to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 more kidnapped, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, leader of Israel's right-wing Likud party, is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.

According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at $195,000, including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewellery, in exchange for financial or personal favours.

Related Israel police recommend indicting Netanyahu in third graft probe

First PM to stand trial