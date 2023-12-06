WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ ties, Middle East tensions
Nothing can prevent development of "our friendly relations," Putin tells Prince Mohammed, who touts joint coordination between the two countries that "helped remove tensions in Middle East".
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ ties, Middle East tensions
Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed, who together control one-fifth of the oil pumped each day, have long enjoyed close relations.  / Photo: Reuters
December 6, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh after visiting the United Arab Emirates, making a rare trip abroad as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage.

"Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told Prince Mohammed on Wednesday, inviting the Saudi royal to visit Moscow. "It is very important for all of us to exchange information and assessments with you on what is happening in the region. Our meeting is certainly timely," Putin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Putin and Prince Mohammed discussed OPEC+ cooperation and that cooperation would be continued, TASS news agency reported.

The meeting came after a fall in oil prices despite a pledge for further supply cuts by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC] and allies led by Russia.

"We talked again about cooperation in OPEC+. The parties agree that our countries bear a great responsibility for interaction in order to maintain the international energy market at the proper level, in a stable, predictable state," Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Interfax news agency.

Saudi Arabian crown prince praised the joint coordination between the two countries "that helped remove tensions in the Middle East," the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

"We share many interests and many files that we are working on together for the benefit of Russia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and the world as well," the agency quoted the crown prince as saying.

Recommended
RelatedRussia's Putin meets Saudi, UAE leaders in whirlwind Middle East visit

Putin and bin Salman

Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed, who together control one-fifth of the oil pumped each day, have long enjoyed close relations, though both have at times been ostracised by the West.

Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, says Russia is engaged in an existential battle with the West — and has courted allies across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia amid Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia in OPEC+ have been difficult at times.

A deal on cutting exports almost broke down in March 2020, but they managed to make up within weeks, and OPEC+ agreed to record cuts of almost 10 percent of global demand.

RelatedPutin to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE for talks on Israeli war in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan