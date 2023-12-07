We are facing great difficulty at the moment. Israeli aggression against Palestinians has intensified in Jenin since Israel began bombing Gaza on October 7.

The Jenin Governmental Hospital, of which I’m the director, is near the Jenin refugee camp. Every time Israel forces raid the camp they also encircle the hospital.

Recently they created a barrier around the hospital with military vehicles. In the interior yard of the hospital and on the main road that leads to the hospital, some were deliberately positioned so as to prevent ambulances from reaching the hospital itself.

If the forces ever allowed an ambulance to leave the hospital, they would first stop it and inspect it fully – on the inside and outside. They were also searching staff and the wounded in the ambulance.

Ambulances need “permission” from Israeli forces to go to and from the hospital, when in fact – in accordance with international law – they have a right. Israeli forces are not honouring that, much less the urgent medical needs of Palestinians on board the ambulances.

The forces, however, have been particularly focused on the wounded. They’ve been keen on either arresting them or preventing them from receiving any life-saving services, such as at a location away from the hospital.

This is happening every day now. Israeli soldiers have laid siege to the hospital that makes it difficult for anyone to reach it.

Additionally, we’re experiencing the constant danger of Israeli soldiers firing at hospitals. Bullets are coming through the windows.

On more than one occasion Israel forces hit the front of the hospital with rockets. This started before October 7 actually, several months ago.

The grounds of the hospital are hardly safer. There’s a sniper nearby, stationed by a large building. During a recent raid, one of the hospital employees was working on the grounds and then suddenly shot in the head by Israeli forces.

He died.

This is all documented, recorded by the hospital’s camera. It’s available for the international community to see.

The victims are mostly young men but that includes teenagers too. Some victims are children, including four boys recently killed: Sharif Ahmad Abdulrahim Shaer, 16; Yazan Majdi Munir Akoub, 14; Basel Suleiman Tawfiq Abu Al Wafa, 15; Samer Othman Al Ghoul, 8.

Yesterday we received a woman at the hospital who is 46-years-old. She was in her house when a soldier entered it. I believe Israeli forces may have used an explosive, a bomb, to open the door. Shrapnel pierced her head and she’s in critical condition now, being treated at another hospital.