Friday, December 8, 2023

1201 GMT — Russia accused the US of making "billions of dollars" at the expense of ordinary Ukrainian citizens' lives, urging Kiev to understand that Americans are always concerned with themselves.

"Ukraine must understand that it is not the main concern of the US. The main concern for the United States has always been the Americans themselves. And even at the cost of a large number of lives of those same Ukrainians," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov's response came when he replied to a question about comments made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a meeting on Thursday with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who said 90 percent of Washington's security assistance for Ukraine has been spent on US manufacturers and producers in the US.

"Very eloquent confession," Peskov said of Blinken's comment, adding that it is a continuation of Washington's US-centric policy, which is being carried out "at the cost of the lives of Ukrainians" in the case of Ukraine.

It is the Americans who earn billions and billions of dollars from expensive energy resources, from the gas they supply to Europe, from oil. It is the Americans who provide themselves with jobs, increased tax collections, loading their production with orders for shells, military equipment, and soon... It’s a pity that this is still not understood in Kiev. - Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

1436 GMT — Finland's supreme court blocks extradition of Russian terrorism suspect to Ukraine

Finland will not extradite to Ukraine a Russian man suspected of terrorism in Ukraine, Finland's supreme court ruled, citing the risk of inhumane prison conditions in Ukraine.

Russian national Yan Petrovsky was taken into custody by Finnish authorities in August after a Ukrainian court issued an arrest warrant for the man who is suspected of participating in a terrorist organisation in Ukraine, Finnish court documents seen by Reuters showed.

Social media channels linked to Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries said in August that Petrovsky was a top fighter in Rusich, a far-right subunit affiliated to Wagner. Rusich identified Petrovsky as a founding member and leader of the unit who has been under European Union and United States sanctions since last year.

1436 GMT — IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status

Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said, in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the attacks against Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee's decision confirms moves it started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports, and nine months after it urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete.

1159 GMT — EU leaders know of Ukraine's 'existential' need for aid: senior official

European Union leaders are conscious of how "existential" financial aid is to Ukraine and will honour their commitments, a senior official said, less than a week before a summit where billions in aid for Kiev hang in balance.

With most of Ukraine's revenue going to finance the war, the country relies heavily on economic assistance from the West to keep going.

"We know how existential it is. European leaders are responsible people - at least 26," said the official who is involved in preparing the summit. "They will stick to their commitments."

1117 GMT — Ukraine says 500 settlements without power as energy consumption hits record

Ukrainian energy consumption hovered near record highs, increasing strains on the fragile power sector as nearly 500 settlements faced blackouts due to Russian shelling, air strikes and bad weather, officials said.

Ukraine, an exporter of electricity before Russia's February 2022 attack, has been forced to turn to emergency power imports from neighbouring Romania and Poland this week to meet demand, grid operator Ukrenergo said.

"The power system remains in a difficult situation. At the moment, there is no free capacity at power plants."

0945 GMT — 'Unrealistic' Russia would engage in talks on Ukraine's terms: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that the idea Russia would engage in peace talks with Ukraine on Kiev's terms in 2024 was unrealistic.

It was responding to a media report which said Washington wanted such a scenario to unfold.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the idea "absolutely unrealistic."

0916 GMT —Ukraine says downed 14 out of 19 Russian cruise missiles

Kiev said that Russia had launched more than a dozen cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight in Moscow's latest aerial barrage that left two dead and several wounded.

Officials in Kiev say Russian forces stockpiled drones and missiles for attacks on Ukraine's struggling energy grid over winter.