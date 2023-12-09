TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks in Canada to push for ceasefire in Gaza
The extraordinary joint summit mandates the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks in Canada to push for ceasefire in Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts appointed during the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, visited Canada to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AA
December 9, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, have visited Canada to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan and the members of the Muslim group – formed to follow up the decisions taken at the extraordinary joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League on November 11 – were received by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital Ottawa on Saturday.

The delegation also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. On Friday, the delegation was in the US to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, think tanks, and media organisations.

The extraordinary joint summit mandated the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.

The group has held meetings in Beijing, Moscow, London, Paris, Barcelona, New York, and Washington DC respectively for the last three weeks. In its contacts so far, the delegation gave the message of starting a solution process – that will be carried out through UN parameters – for a permanent and fair peace after the ceasefire in Gaza.

Recommended

They also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTurkish Foreign Minister Fidan to hold talks in US for ceasefire in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan