Scores of people have gathered in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to show their support for Palestine, amid an intensified Israeli army assault on Gaza.

People took part in a protest demonstration in front of the main government building in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, carrying Palestinian and Serbian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine."

They also carried banners and signs reading "Cease-fire Now," "End the Genocide in Palestine," and "Freedom for Palestine."

Thousands of Bosnians also gathered in the centre of the capital Sarajevo despite the bad weather. They were carrying banners with the slogan "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza.”

During the demonstration against Israel, they also chanted "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine".