WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Scores rally in Bosnia, Serbia in support of Palestine
Braving bad weather conditions, people in Belgrade, Podgorica and Sarajevo carry banners and signs reading 'Cease-fire Now,' 'End the Genocide in Palestine,' and 'Freedom for Palestine'.
In pictures: Scores rally in Bosnia, Serbia in support of Palestine
About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. / Photo: AA
December 10, 2023

Scores of people have gathered in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to show their support for Palestine, amid an intensified Israeli army assault on Gaza.

People took part in a protest demonstration in front of the main government building in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, carrying Palestinian and Serbian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine."

They also carried banners and signs reading "Cease-fire Now," "End the Genocide in Palestine," and "Freedom for Palestine."

Thousands of Bosnians also gathered in the centre of the capital Sarajevo despite the bad weather. They were carrying banners with the slogan "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza.”

During the demonstration against Israel, they also chanted "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine".

Recommended

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,500 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIn pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel