Monday, December 11, 2023

1810 GMT –– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is counting on the United States and that military aid delays are "dreams come true" for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Putin must lose," Zelenskyy said in a speech at the National Defence University in Washington. "You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you."

In a reference to congressional wrangling over a new military assistance package to Ukraine, he said "if there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his sick clique.

"They see their dreams come true when they see the delays or some scandals and… when the support of the freedom fighters goes down," said Zelenskyy, who is to meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

1358 GMT –– Sweden to send $133.5M in financial support to Ukraine

Sweden will send financial support worth $133.5 million to Ukraine, the prime minister has announced.

The winter assistance worth $133.5 million is set to be spent on heating, electricity, health, and housing, Ulf Kristersson said in a news conference in Stockholm.

A part of $85.7 million will be transferred to Ukraine via the World Bank, he added.

1200 GMT ––Scholz calls for Ukraine backing as aid wobbles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Western allies to send a "message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by renewing their support for Ukraine, as political divisions threatened to hold up aid.

Russia's war in Ukraine would likely "drag on for a long time", Scholz said at a press conference.

"That is why it is important to formulate a long-term perspective that we are prepared to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary and to the extent it is necessary," said Scholz, speaking alongside his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Putin was "hoping the readiness in our countries to do what is necessary and to formulate the necessary support diminishes", Scholz said.

"It would be a very important message if we told him: don't count on it."

1725 GMT –– IMF chief Georgieva to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, an IMF spokesperson has said, as the fund's executive board prepared to release more funds from the country's $15.6 billion loan program.

An IMF spokesperson confirmed Georgieva's meeting with Zelenskyy but gave no time for that meeting or the meeting where the IMF board will review Kiev's progress on a four-year Extended Fund Facility loan approved earlier this year.

The IMF last month announced a staff-level agreement with Ukraine on updated economic and financial policies, paving the way for a $900 million disbursement, once it is finalised by the board.

1707 GMT –– White House: Seeing increased missile, drone attacks by Russians in Ukraine

Russia is increasing its missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and the White House expects Moscow to target energy facilities as winter approaches, national security spokesman John Kirby has told reporters.