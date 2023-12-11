The Israeli forces rounded up 30 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, bringing the number of Palestinian detainees in the occupied territory to 3,760 since Oct. 7, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said in a joint statement on Monday that the arrests were marked by harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, along with acts of sabotage and destruction in the homes of Palestinians.

Meantime, illegal Israeli settlers confronted olive pickers in the town of Aqraba, southern Nablus, firing live rounds to intimidate and force them to leave their lands, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Israeli occupation forces and settlers have carried out a total of 333 attacks against olive pickers since the beginning of the season in October, the agency said, citing the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.