The European Union announced €8 million ($8.61 million) in funding to support the integration and well-being of thousands of people who have fled ongoing fighting in Sudan and found safety in neighboring South Sudan.

The funding is part of €17 million channeled through the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the countries bordering Sudan, including Chad and Ethiopia.

Timo Olkkonen, the EU ambassador to South Sudan, said the war in Sudan is taking its toll on South Sudan and neighbouring countries. He said this new funding reaffirms the EU's willingness to provide tangible support to host countries.

"The programme aims at including refugees and returnees in service delivery systems, while improving their livelihoods and ensuring peaceful coexistence with host communities, in synergy with other EU funded initiatives on forced displacement.

"It will improve living conditions of those forced to flee, and at the same time contribute to security and stability in the region,” Olkkonen told journalists in the capital Juba during a ceremony marking the handover of the funding with the UN Refugee Agency and the IOM.

UNHCR country representative Marie-Helene Verney praised South Sudan for keeping its borders open for people fleeing the conflict in Sudan. She said the money will be used to support displaced people to rebuild their lives.

"This contribution is a demonstration of solidarity with South Sudan and the communities that are hosting refugees and returnees," said Verney.