The president of the Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, was remanded into custody for punching referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after a league match, the country's justice minister said.

Yılmaz Tunc said on Tuesday on X that three suspects, including Koca, were remanded by an Ankara court after giving their statements to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the Turkish capital.

Tunc said that suspects Faruk Koca, S.Y.S. and K.C. were remanded for "injuring a public official in a sports field in a way that caused a fracture" as Meler, who was also regarded a public official, was performing his duty on a football pitch.

After an injury time equaliser, 10-man Ankaragucu were held to a 1-1 draw with visitors Caykur Rizespor in a Monday Trendyol Super Lig match.

Following the final whistle, Koca invaded the pitch to punch Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, in his face. Once the referee fell to the ground, several people kicked him as well. After the attack, Meler was taken to an Ankara hospital.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously condemned the attack on the referee.

"I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu vs. Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," he said on X.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," Erdogan added.