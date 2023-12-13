A new draft agreement unveiled in talks in Dubai has toughened language by calling for "transitioning away" from fossil fuels, although it does not use the term "phase-out".

The document recognised on Wednesday "the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions in line with 1.5C pathways" and called upon nations to take actions, including:

"(a) Tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030;

(b) Rapidly phasing down unabated coal and limiting the permitting of new and unabated coal power generation;

(c) Accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emissions energy systems, utilising zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century;

(d) Transitioning away from fossil fuels in our energy systems, beginning in this decade, in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science;