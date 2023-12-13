A North Korean minister has met with the governor of the Russian region bordering the two countries to discuss boosting regional economic cooperation, state media KCNA reported the latest exchange between the neighbouring states.

The talks between North Korea's External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho and Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, focused on "elevating economic co-operation to a higher level," it said on Wednesday.

The KCNA report also said the trade and economic working groups of the two sides signed an agreement but it did not provide details of that, or the meeting between the officials.

Primorsky is also known informally as Primorye.

The meeting comes as South Korea's spy agency said on Tuesday there had been signs that North Korea was moving to deploy workers to Russia, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Any country employing North Korean workers who earn wages would be violating UN Security Council sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's banned weapons programmes on grounds the earnings can be channeled to finance the projects.

"This is the first visit after a long break caused by the pandemic," Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel. "Our delegation’s programme includes many meetings to develop humanitarian ties between Primorye and the DPRK. First of all, in the field of culture, tourism and sports."