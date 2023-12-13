Digital media literacy should be updated for the use of artificial intelligence in the industry, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

Addressing the Managing Al in Media forum organised by Anadolu Agency in Ankara on Wednesday, Altun said: "If we want to manage the use of artificial intelligence in the media, we must update digital media literacy to include artificial intelligence strategies and make it publicly accessible."

"We aim to enrich digital media literacy and culture with new technologies and make it accessible to the public. One of the important steps we have taken in this direction is our steadfast stance in combating disinformation."

"Our efforts in combating disinformation have created public awareness and brought a new and institutional dimension to digital media literacy," Altun added.

He said another essential step in using artificial intelligence in the media is creating an AI ethics guide and expressed hope that it would be one of the event's outcomes.

"We must act with the awareness that artificial intelligence technologies are directly related to national security. In this process, not only public institutions but also the private sector should take responsibility," the communications director said.