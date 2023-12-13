Two tiny portraits by Rembrandt that had been lost to the world for 200 years and sold recently at auction for $14 million made their debut at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

The 20-centimetre high (eight-inch) oval portraits depict an elderly plumber named Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen Carels.

The couple, painted in an unusually intimate style for Rembrandt, were friends of the artist's family and came from his hometown of Leiden in the Netherlands.

The paintings are the smallest known portraits by the 17th-century Dutch master, who was better known for much larger works commissioned by wealthy families.

The portraits were acquired by the Holterman family at a Christie's auction for more than £11 million in July and have been handed to the Rijksmuseum on long-term loan.