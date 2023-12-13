Short-term rental platform Airbnb says it has agreed to pay Italy's tax agency $621M to settle a dispute over alleged tax evasion.

Italy's financial police seized over $840M from the company last month on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accused the site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.

"Airbnb has finalised a settlement" which "covers host withholdings during the 2017 to 2021 period, for an aggregate payment of $621M," the company said in a statement.

"We are not seeking to recover any of this sum from our hosts."

It added: "We are continuing our constructive engagement with the Italian authorities for 2022 and 2023."

Airbnb use has grown dramatically in recent years across the world, with the US based platform allowing users to find accommodation in a private home rather than a hotel.

Reining in rentals

But Italian authorities have been trying to rein in tourist rentals in part by fighting tax evasion by owners of short-term lettings.

The online accommodation service said Italy was "an important market for Airbnb", home to thousands of hosts, the majority of whom are ordinary families that use its platform for supplemental income.