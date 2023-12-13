In the quest for a sustainable carbon neutral future, an eco-friendly alternative to polluting fossil fuels is emerging in what has been dubbed “green” hydrogen potentially a crucial link in the clean energy revolution.

The most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen molecules are light yet dense in energy and, when combusted as fuel, emit pure water with no added carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses produced by fossil fuels.

However, hydrogen is often found on our planet as part of other substances, such as water or hydrocarbons like natural gas and oil, which need to go through certain energy consuming processes to obtain it in its gaseous form to be used as fuel.

For transitioning to clean energy, it is crucial these processes do not cause greenhouse emissions that contribute to climate change.

One of the main ways of producing such climate friendly “green” hydrogen in through a method known as electrolysis, in which an electric current sent through water splits its molecules into their constituent hydrogen and oxygen gasses.

Green hydrogen is only kind on the color-coded varieties of hydrogen fuel. One less eco-friendly category is so-called “grey” hydrogen, which is made from natural gas and emits carbon dioxide as a by-product.

Other types, like “black” ,"grey" and “brown” hydrogen, are produced from natural gas, black coal or lignite, highly environmentally detrimental due to their high emissions of greenhouse gasses and other pollutants.

Global momentum

Germany is one of the countries at the forefront, aiming to lead through the establishment and management of "green refineries," according to its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Türkiye is also close to completing its first green hydrogen plant in the northern Aegean town of Bandirma, led by the South Marmara Development Agency.