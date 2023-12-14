The symphony "1941-Ankara," written by German composer Dr Ernst Praetorius 82 years ago, has received its inaugural performance by the Hacettepe University Symphony Orchestra in Ankara.

Discovered by Onder Ozkoc, Associate Professor at Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, in a yellow envelope at the conservatory library four years ago, Praetorius's composition underwent four years of digital transfer, and made its debut at Türkiye’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on Wednesday.

A German musicologist, conductor, composer and music scientist, Praetorius had resigned from the position of General Director of Music in Germany in 1933 in protest against Hitler.

After he was invited to Türkiye to contribute to the advancement of polyphonic music in 1935, he resided there for 11 years, taking on the role of the chief conductor of the CSO and serving as a faculty member at Ankara State Conservatory till his death.

"While the whole world is shaken by such a global war, is it possible for a country to convey its will for peace and culture through a more impactful means than Fidelio and the Ninth Symphony? Let's hope that when the time comes for all people to become brothers, it will no longer be distant from us," the German composer wrote in 1942, referring to the revolutionary German composer and pianist Beethoven.

After falling ill, Praetorius passed away in 1946 and, upon his request, was buried in Ankara.

In a concert conducted by Burak Tuzun at CSO Ada Ankara Main Hall, artists from CSO and Ankara State Opera and Ballet accompanied the Hacettepe University Symphony Orchestra, and the four-movement "1941-Ankara" symphony received a standing ovation.

Praetorius composed his work in the safe atmosphere of Türkiye, expressing everything he felt, thought, and experienced during the challenging period of World War II and amid the racist ideologies of Nazi Germany, said Hacettepe University Rector Mehmet Cahit Guran, at the end of the concert.

Drawing attention to the current humanitarian situation in Palestine’s Gaza, Guran expressed his belief that the composition contained tones that conveyed a sense of security, tranquillity, “while also incorporating tones that evoke complexity and violence."