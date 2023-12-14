A court in China has sentenced to life a former official in the country’s biggest-ever banking corruption scandal.

A top former bank official, Xu Guojun, was convicted Wednesday on charges of “embezzlement and misappropriation” of public funds by the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in the southeast coastal province of Guangdong.

The corruption case involved over $483 million between 1993 and 2001.It is the biggest-ever corruption case in China’s banking sector, according to a report by the daily South China Morning on Thursday.

Significant damage

“The amount of their embezzlement is particularly large,” the court said. “They have caused particularly significant damage to the interests of the state and the people.”