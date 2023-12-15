Hundreds of Yazidi-Americans, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, have filed a lawsuit against French cement maker Lafarge, accusing it of conspiring to provide material support to a campaign of violence by Daesh terror group.

Represented by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and former veteran US diplomat Lee Wolosky, the Yazidis — who are all US citizens — and their families are survivors of Daesh violence that started when the terrorists targeted the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northern Iraq in 2014.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, Lafarge "aided and abetted Daesh's acts of international terrorism and conspired with Daesh and its intermediaries, they must pay compensation to the survivors."

Yazidis are an ancient religious minority that combines elements of Christianity, Zoroastrianism and Islam. Daesh views Yazidis as devil-worshippers.

'Yazidi genocide'

Lafarge pleaded guilty in US court in October last year to a charge that it made payments to groups designated as terrorists by the United States, including Daesh, so the company could keep operating in Syria.

Lafarge, which became part of Swiss-listed Holcim in 2015, agreed to pay $778 million in forfeiture and fines as part of the plea agreement.

"It is shocking that a leading global corporation worked hand in hand with Daesh while Daesh was executing American civilians and committing genocide against Yazidis," Clooney said in a statement.