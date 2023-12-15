A Dutch court on Friday rejected a request by a group of human rights and humanitarian organisations to order a halt to the transfer to Israel of parts for F-35 fighter jets.

The organisations went to court on December 4, arguing that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war on Gaza. The parts are stored in a warehouse in the Dutch town of Woensdrecht.

In a written statement, the Hague District Court said the judge who heard the civil case concluded that the government of the Netherlands “weighed the relevant interests" before agreeing to the delivery of parts.

Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld told the court that the Dutch government decided to continue transferring F-35 parts to Israel even after the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas.