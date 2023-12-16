A Congolese opposition figure living in exile has announced the creation of a political-military alliance with M23 rebels and other armed groups, spurring the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo] government to warn Kenya of "consequences" for hosting him.

Corneille Nangaa, ex-head of DRC's electoral commission, made the announcement in Nairobi on Friday. Standing alongside him in a hotel in the Kenyan capital was M23 "president" Bertrand Bisimwa.

The political and security climate in DRC is extremely tense in the run-up to the December 20 elections.

After several years of dormancy, the M23 ["March 23 Movement"] rebels took up arms again in late 2021 and seized vast swathes of the eastern province of North Kivu.

Western governments and the United Nations have said neighbouring Rwanda has supported the M23, allegations Kigali denies.

The rebels' actions caused more than a million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Nangaa, who was president of the electoral commission for the DRC's 2018 polls, called for "the union of all political, social and military forces" to "rebuild the state" and "restore peace" in the impoverished, conflict-torn central African nation.

He said at least nine armed groups, including the M23, had already joined him in his "Congo River Alliance" project for "national unity and stability".

He justified its creation as a response to the "weakness" of the Congolese state over three decades and its "inability to restore authority... throughout the country".

'Subversive activities'

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya demanded an explanation from Kenya for hosting "subversive activities", calling the announcement "unpatriotic" and saying Nangaa "should be ashamed".

"There will clearly be diplomatic consequences," Muyaya added.