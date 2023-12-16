Saturday, December 16, 2023

1739 GMT — Israeli bulldozers have buried alive dozens of displaced, sick, and wounded people in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, a Hamas official has claimed.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Minister has swiftly responded to the reports, calling for an immediate investigation into the actions of the Israeli army in the hospital.

“There needs to be an urgent probe into these reports,” Dr Mai al Kaila said in a statement.

1943 GMT — Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman in Gaza to International Criminal Court

Al Jazeera has decided to refer the case of what it called "the assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza to the International Criminal Court, the Qatari-based network said in a statement.

The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

The broadcaster said Israeli drones fired missiles at the school.

1940 GMT — Netanyahu hints new negotiations under way to recover Gaza hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared to hint that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after his Mossad chief met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating with Hamas.

Netanyahu claimed Israel's offensive in Gaza helped clinch a partial hostage-release deal in November.

"The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing," he said.

1840 GMT — Israel soldier killed by 'hostile aircraft' on Lebanon border: army

The Israeli army has said that a soldier was killed and two others wounded on the Lebanese border, with a spokesperson confirming the casualties were caused by a "hostile aircraft".

"Sergeant Major (reservist) Yehezkel Azaria, from Petah Tikva... fell during an operational activity in the Margaliot area, aged 53 at the time of his death," the army said in a statement.

A military spokesperson confirmed that two soldiers were also wounded in the attack, which was the result of an incursion by an unspecified "hostile aircraft".

1813 GMT — Israeli sniper killed two people inside a church in Gaza

Israeli sniper has killed mother and daughter inside Gaza's only Catholic church, church officials have said.

No other details were provided.

1734 GMT —Yemeni Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over 'operations' in Red Sea: Houthi spokesman

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthi rebels has said the group is engaging in Oman-mediated talks with "international parties" over its ongoing "operations" in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Mohamed Abdel Salam, the spokesman, reiterated that the Houthis will continue to target Israeli vessels or ships heading to Israel until the "aggression and siege" on Gaza end.

1720 GMT — Two Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in occupied West Bank: health ministry

Two Palestinian men have been killed by Israeli gunfire in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, and a 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm, the Ministry said in a statement.

That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the occupied West Bank to 290 since October 7.

1513 GMT — EU 'firmly condemns' physical attacks on journalists

The European Union has firmly condemned physical attacks on journalists while exercising their profession, following the violent attack that targeted an Anadolu Agency photojournalist in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces on Friday violently attacked Mustafa Alkharouf, who was on duty in occupied East Jerusalem before he was hospitalised.

"The European Union deplores the deaths of journalists, as well as of other innocent civilians, in Gaza Strip," chief foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said in a statement.

He stressed that the EU urges "all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians, including journalists, at all times."

1416 GMT —Israel probes accidental killing of Gaza hostages amid outrage

The Israeli army has been investigating the killing of three hostages which it said had been "mistakenly identified" as a threat by soldiers, an incident that sparked protests in Tel Aviv.

The military said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer el Talalqa — all in their 20s — were shot during operations in Gaza City.

They were among about 250 people taken hostage during Hamas's October 7 attacks in Israel, which killed around 1,140 people, according to Israeli figures.

The hostages' deaths have heightened international outrage about how Israel is conducting its ground and air assault in Gaza.

1246 GMT — Number of Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank hits 288

With the overnight killing of a young man by the Israeli army, the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank since the start of the ongoing conflict on October 7 has risen to 288, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry announced in a brief statement that “Hamza Ibrahim Muhammad Bashkar, 30, was killed by Israeli forces gunfire near the town of Huwara on Friday evening.”

The ministry did not provide further details about the circumstances of Bashkar’s killing.

1241 GMT — Israeli attacks on Gaza hinder humanitarian work: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza hinder the humanitarian work in the region.

In an interview with the BBC News channel, Juliette Touma, the communications director at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said: "We cannot access those who need us most and fulfill our duties."

She said that "imposed access restrictions, limited supplies and continued heavy bombardments prevent UNRWA's ability to provide aid in.”

"You can't deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes," she added.

1236 GMT — Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza laid to rest

Al Jazeera television cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa who was killed during an Israeli army bombing on Gaza, has been laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral was attended by hundreds of Palestinians, as well as Abu Daqqa's colleagues and dozens of journalists, in the garden of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza.

Wael al Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's Gaza correspondent, was also injured in the same attack and attended his colleague's funeral.

1123 GMT — Dozens killed, injured in multiple Israeli army attacks on Gaza

Israeli warplanes bombed two houses belonging to the Al Najjar and Hadar families in northern Gaza, killing at least 14 people and injuring many more, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.