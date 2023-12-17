The Sudanese governorate of Al Qadarif declared a state of emergency due to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary gaining control of the road between the states of eastern Al Jazirah and Al Qadarif, near the capital, Khartoum.

The governorate, which has been engaged in a conflict with the RSF since April, said the state of emergency was declared under the law on emergencies and public safety. Movement on streets, demonstrations and opening of businesses in the governorate are prohibited from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time until further notice.

Following intense clashes that began December 15 between the army and RSF in the northern rural areas of Wad Madani, a central town, a state of emergency was declared in the state of Al Jazirah.

Half of population in need of aid

For the first time since the start of the conflict which entered its ninth month, the RSF attacked Wad Madani, the central city of the strategic state of Al Jazirah, known as Sudan's granary, providing access to all parts of the country.