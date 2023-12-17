An Israeli hostage who was mistakenly killed by soldiers in Gaza this week has been buried, with his brother slamming the army for having "abandoned and murdered" him.

"Those who abandoned you also murdered you after all that you did right," Ido, brother of Shamriz said at the funeral in kibbutz Shefayim north of Tel Aviv attended by dozens of relatives and family members on Sunday.

Alon Shamriz, 26, was one of the three Israeli hostages shot dead by soldiers during an operation in the Gaza City suburb of Shujaiya, even as they carried a white flag and cried for help in Hebrew.

Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samer el Talalqa were killed when troops mistook them for a threat and opened fire, the army said.

"You survived 70 days in hell," Shamriz's mother, Dikla, said in her eulogy. "Another moment and you would have been in my arms."

Israeli media reported that Talalqa was buried on Saturday, while the funeral for Haim was scheduled on Monday.