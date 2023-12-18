Monday, December 18, 2023

The European Union has adopted a new package of sanctions on Russia that include an import ban on Russian diamonds, officials said.

Moscow is accused of helping to fill its war chest with proceeds from diamond sales, which are worth an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion a year.

The EU package is the 12th packet levelled at Moscow since it sent Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. They are designed to reduce Russia's access to revenues, metals and technology used to sustain its war effort.

The latest round of sanctions was settled last Friday by envoys from the 27 EU member countries but not formally adopted because of an objection from Austria that was subsequently lifted.

"We continue to stand with Ukraine, through thick and thin," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

1710 GMT — Putin says girls are Russia's labour force 'reserve'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged traditionally male professions to employ more women, to reduce major labour shortages exacerbated by thousands of soldiers being called up to fight in Ukraine.

"Girls represent a huge reserve for Russia. In sectors where they are not yet working, they need to exploit their potential to the fullest," Putin said.

Russia has for years been suffering from a shrinking labour force because of persistently low birth rates, and this has been aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of men took them out of the job market and prompted many of the most educated sections of the population to flee the country.

1653 GMT — US seeks to claw back Russian oil trade under the G7 price cap

The United States will push shippers to disclose more information about their Russian oil dealings in a bid to enforce sanctions.

The Group of Seven countries (G7) agreed a price for Russian crude in December last year, which bans Western companies from providing maritime services including financing, insurance and shipping for oil sold above $60 per barrel.

But US officials acknowledged a big chunk of trade has already escaped Western oversight after Russia built a parallel fleet: "A significant amount of (Russian) oil can in fact flow outside the G7," one told Reuters.

For most of last summer and through the fall, Russia was really selling oil above the caps through two distinct channels. One was the non-compliant trade use coalition (G7) services ... And second via this alternative fleet, which used to be a small part but grew significantly - A US official tells Reuters

The officials said that on top of targeted sanctions, they are pushing for an "itemisation of costs" when a Russian oil buyer presents documentation to Western insurance providers and shippers to prove the trade took place under the cap.

1649 GMT — Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

Finland has signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, a day after Putin warned the neighbouring country over its entrance into NATO.

Signing the agreement in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen hailed it as a "strong sign of US commitment to the defence of Finland and the whole northern Europe."

"We do not expect the United States to take care of the defence of Finland. We continue to invest in our defence and share the burden in our area and beyond," he said. "However, this agreement significantly enhances our ability to act together in all situations."

1627GMT — Hungarian premier credits Türkiye as sole nation to achieve results on Russia-Ukraine war via Grain Deal

Türkiye is the only country that has achieved results in efforts concerning the Russia-Ukraine war through the grain deal it helped broker last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has said.

"We have advanced the Türkiye-Hungary relationship to the level of enhanced strategic partnership. I don't know if there is anything beyond this in diplomatic terms. I believe this is the strongest in terms of friendship and brotherhood," Orban said in a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

1559 GMT — More Ukraine aid would force German debt brake decision: Habeck to Handelsblatt

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has told the Handelsblatt daily that the government would have to decide on an emergency exception if it were to extend aid to Ukraine by billions of euros.

"If we have to extend the aid by billions, we will also have to decide on this emergency situation," he said.

The government can go beyond its debt brake if Germany is hit by a natural disaster or "exceptional emergencies" that are beyond the control of the state and significantly affect its finances. Such an exception must be declared by parliament through a majority of lawmakers.

1558 GMT —Polish truckers resume blockade of key Ukraine checkpoint

Polish hauliers have resumed their blockade of the largest freight border crossing with Ukraine following a court order that allowed the truckers to go back to the Dorohusk checkpoint.

The truckers have been blocking the border for over a month to demand the reintroduction of permits to enter the European Union for their Ukrainian competitors.

The bloc had waived the permits system after Russia started its offensive against Ukraine, but the Polish road carriers say the move took a toll on their earnings.