The Israeli hostages held by Hamas were not Tel Aviv's "top priority" and they cannot be saved without a deal, according to Israeli intelligence sources quoted in a new investigative report.

According to the investigation conducted by the Tel Aviv-based 972 online magazine in cooperation with Local Call news website, since the beginning of latest conflict in Gaza on October 7, the Israeli leadership has "relegated" the goal of ensuring the hostages’ safety in "favor of larger military and political goals" in the occupied territory.

Intelligence sources who spoke to the outlets, before the shooting of the three abductees by the Israeli army on Friday, affirmed that "during the initial stages of the war, the Israeli army’s intense bombardment of Gaza was conducted without having a clear picture of where many of the more than 240 hostages were being held."

The relentless airstrikes — which have so far killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s population, and decimated large swathes of the besieged enclave — also continued "despite concerns that the bombings might endanger the lives of the hostages," according to the sources the report quoted as saying.

The story said that according to testimonies from newly freed Israeli hostages, who were released as part of exchange deals for Palestinian prisoners during a temporary cease-fire in late November, as well as from some of the hostages’ families, "one of the main fears of those held captive in Gaza was the threat of being hit by Israeli airstrikes and shelling."