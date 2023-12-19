TÜRKİYE
Türkiye arrests so-called administrative, financial head of Daesh
Turkish intelligence nabs Huzeyfe Al Muri, codenamed Eyyup, who operated in Syria’s Damascus, during operation in southern Türkiye.
Mobile applications used by Daesh elements for money transfers were also identified and the intelligence has begun to decipher the members of the organisation. / Photo: TRT World
December 19, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has apprehended a Daesh member in charge of providing financial support for members of the terrorist organisation in conflict zones.

Through MIT's intelligence and risk analyses, Daesh's so-called administrative and financial officer for Syria's Damascus province Huzeyfe al Muri, codenamed Eyyup, was apprehended during an operation in Mersin on Tuesday after he was identified earlier this month.

MIT forces also seized 28,800 dollars, 14,950 euro, and 31,800 Turkish lira in the operation, alongside digital materials belonging to the organisation.

Mobile applications used by Daesh elements for money transfers were also identified and the intelligence has begun to decipher the members of the organisation.

Türkiye has been tirelessly carrying out its fight against terrorism in Syria and other regions, continuing its activities without making any distinctions between terrorist organisations such as Daesh, Al Qaeda, or PKK.

