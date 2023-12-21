Thursday, December 21, 2023

1924 GMT — The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said "carnage must stop," in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll has climbed to 20,000.

"I have lost count of the number of times when I thought the crisis in Gaza could not get more horrific. But it has happened again," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The horrors are endless for those trapped in what has become a Hell on earth," the WHO chief said, adding that on average around 300 people are being killed daily in the besieged enclave.

"The carnage must stop. We need a #CeasefireNOW," Tedros said.

1807 GMT — Hamas says Israel's goal of eliminating it 'doomed to fail'

Hamas's military wing has said Israel's objective to eliminate the resistance group in Gaza was "doomed to fail", more than two months into war.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Qassam Brigades, also said in an audio recording that any further release of hostages held in Gaza depended on a "cessation of hostilities".

Neither Israel's continued offensive nor "direct military operations" would bring the hostages home, he said. "It is not possible to release enemy prisoners alive except by entering into negotiations."

1736 GMT — Israeli army claims to establish 'operational control' over Hamas stronghold in Gaza City

The Israeli army has claimed its forces established full "operational control" over the Shejaiya neighbourhood, a Hamas stronghold, in eastern Gaza City.

The army said its forces had completed dismantling the group's "core capabilities" in the area.

1724 GMT — Netanyahu vows to continue war on Gaza until all Israeli goals achieved

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his government position that the Israeli war on Gaza will not stop until the Israeli goals are achieved.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel, neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan," Netanyahu said in a televised speech, cited by the Haaretz daily.

1631 GMT — Entire Gaza population facing hunger crisis, famine risk: UN

The entire 2.3 million population of Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger and the risk of famine is increasing each day, a UN-backed body has said in a report.

The proportion of households in Gaza affected by high levels of acute food insecurity is the largest ever recorded globally, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Trucks bringing aid from Egypt have delivered some food, water and medicine, but the United Nations says the quantity of food is just 10 percent of what's needed for the territory's inhabitants, most of whom have been displaced.

1620 GMT — Five rockets struck Israeli military site: Israeli media

Five rockets were launched at an Israeli army site, triggering sirens in northern settlements near the Lebanon border, an Israeli broadcaster has reported.

Channel 12 said that "5 rockets were observed launching at an Israeli army site," without specifying its name or location.

In addition, the Israeli army announced that “several more rockets were fired from Lebanon at Arab al Aramshe but failed to cross the border.” It added that “an aircraft struck the cell behind the launches.”

1619 GMT — Israeli actions in Gaza risk "catastrophic repercussions": Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah has told French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel's "continued aggression" against Gaza would have "catastrophic repercussions" on the region, the palace said in a statement.

King Abdullah also said the world should pressure Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza and lift obstacles to much-needed aid to around two million Palestinians in the enclave, where hunger and disease were spreading fast.

1614 GMT — UAE FM meets PLO official to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met a senior Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) official in Abu Dhabi to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the escalating conflict, state news agency WAM has reported.

The meeting with Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO, focused on international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.

1547 GMT — Türkiye in favour of Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution to conflict: FM

Türkiye favours and works for a ceasefire in Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, the country's foreign minister has reiterated.

"Firstly, we are making efforts to ensure a ceasefire, to deliver humanitarian aid, and to prevent the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza," Hakan Fidan said at the Turkish parliament.

He stressed that lasting peace and security can only be established with a two-state solution, adding: "The problem cannot be solved before the Israeli occupation ends. A sovereign and independent Palestinian state must be established as soon as possible."

1525 GMT — West tries to 'drown' topic of establishment on Palestinian state in 'dubious initiatives': Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Western countries and specifically the US are trying to "drown" the topic of an independent Palestinian state in "dubious initiatives."

"We have the impression that our Western colleagues are not ready to try hard in the interests of creating a Palestinian state. ... They are trying to drown the topic of the establishment of a Palestinian state in various dubious initiatives to convene one conference, another, based on principles that are at odds with the principles laid down in Security Council resolutions," he said at a news conference in Tunisia.

1439 GMT — UNSC resolution may 'slow down' aid delivery to Gaza, US warns

The United States has said that there are "serious and widespread concerns" that the current draft of a UN Security Council resolution that aims to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza "could actually slow down" deliveries.

"The goal of this resolution is to facilitate and help expand humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza, and we cannot lose sight of that purpose," said Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations ahead of a likely vote.

"We must ensure any resolution helps and doesn't hurt the situation on the ground," he said.

1358 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza puts its long-term safety at risk: Trudeau

Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in Gaza is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said in an interview.

His comments mark the latest expression of concern from allies about the spiralling death toll among Palestinians in Gaza, which local health authorities say has hit nearly 20,000. Israeli planes continued to pound the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

1308 GMT — Former Knesset speaker says Premier Netanyahu 'threat' to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “become a threat to Israel,” the former speaker of the parliament, Knesset, has said.

Netanyahu must step down even without waiting for elections, ex-speaker and member of the Knesset from “There is a Future” opposition party, Mickey Levy, said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

“He is focused solely on himself. All his actions are geared towards preserving his personal interests, far surpassing the interests of Israel,” he added.

1237 GMT — Israeli army arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank, bringing tally to 4,655 since Oct. 7

The Israeli forces detained 25 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, taking the tally since Oct. 7 to 4,655, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The new arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and Hebron across the occupied West Bank, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in Gaza, the statement said.

1156 GMT — Sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rockets from Gaza

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and reporters witnessed rocket interceptions as Hamas fighters in Gaza have said they launched a salvo at Israel's capital.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said there had been several impact points in southern Tel Aviv but no immediate word of casualties.

1127 GMT — Hundreds of wounded died at Al Shifa Hospital due to lack of services: Health Ministry

Hundreds of wounded people are losing their lives due to a lack of health care services at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al Qudra, said that hospitals in the Gaza City and the northern part of the besieged enclave have ceased operations.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces returned to and targeted the Al Shifa Hospital, as well as a civilian vehicle in front of its gate. It resulted in the killing of 28 Palestinians, with dozens wounded, according to a previous statement from the ministry.

1104 GMT — No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli 'aggression': Hamas

Palestinian factions reject any talks about prisoner swaps until after Israeli "aggression" is ended, a statement published by Hamas has said.

"There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression", the statement said.

In addition to Hamas, Islamic Jihad, a smaller Palestinian resistance group, is also holding hostages in Gaza.

1029 GMT — Israeli strike kills border crossing chief, three others: official

An Israeli air strike killed a senior border official and three others in Rafah in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, Hamas and health officials have said, but Israel's military indicated it was not involved.

The Hamas and health officials said Colonel Bassam Ghaben, director of the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing of the Israel-Gaza border, and three other Palestinians were killed in the strike near the gate of Rafah crossing.

Asked for comment, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We checked this, and it's not an incident that is familiar to us."

