The EU considers Türkiye a "rival rather than a partner," and NATO members do not take Ankara's security concerns into account, the Turkish foreign minister said.

That has led Türkiye "to develop more capabilities and alternative strategies," Hakan Fidan told parliament on Thursday.

It is not a choice for us, said Fidan, underlining that it has become a necessity for the "survival of the Turkish state and nation."

"I believe that if the Union takes concrete steps to revitalise our country's membership process, this will create new opportunities for both parties," he said.

Stressing that Türkiye is determined to advance the integration process with the EU, he said the bloc must display the "necessary will."

"It is essential for the EU to get rid of the lack of strategic vision and common sense caused by the narrow self-interest of some of its members. Unfortunately, the EU does not take the same encouraging steps for Türkiye as it does for other candidate countries," he noted.

Joint committee calls for dialogue

At the 80th Türkiye-EU Joint Parliamentary Committee session on Thursday, a declaration promoted increased dialogue between the Turkish government and EU institutions, advocating for more active engagement, including high-level diplomatic discussions in Brussels.

Co-chairs Ismail Emrah Karayel and Sergey Lagodinsky emphasised the significance of strengthening dialogue between Türkiye and the EU in all areas in a statement.

The regular joint parliamentary committee meetings were acknowledged with "satisfaction" and included discussions with representatives, including Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Marko Makovec from the European External Action Service and Luis Romera Pintor from the Spanish Embassy representing the Council Presidency, among others.