The death toll from a blast and fire at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital, Conakry, has increased to 23 from 13 earlier, and the number of injured has risen to 241 from 178, the government said in a statement.

The statement on Thursday said that 10 remains were still to be identified, adding that the government had received reports of several people still missing.

The blast at the West African nation's main oil terminal that handles its fuel imports sparked fears of shortages. The government said in the statement that gasoline distribution was ongoing across the country.

Investigations are continuing to determine whether more victims remain missing, the government said.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the ruling junta who seized power after a 2021 coup, has announced three days of national mourning starting Thursday.

Petrol distribution remains suspended

Protesting youths and security forces clashed in Guinea's capital, Conakry on Thursday as demonstrators demanded petrol be restored at service stations whose supplies were suspended after a deadly explosion at the country's main fuel depot.