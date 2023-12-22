CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Indonesia to hammer palm firms operating in forest areas with huge fines
Last month, Indonesia announced the identification of approximately 200,000 hectares (494,210 acres) of oil palm plantations situated in areas designated as forests.
Indonesia to hammer palm firms operating in forest areas with huge fines
FILE PHOTO: As the world's leading palm oil producer and exporter, Indonesia implemented regulations in 2020 aimed at addressing the legality of plantations operating in areas designated as forests, Indonesia / Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2023

Indonesia said that it would slap palm oil companies operating within forest areas with fines amounting to a total of 4.8 trillion rupiah ($310.1 million).

More than 475 billion rupiah ($30.7 million) in fines have been issued so far, an official from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment Firman Hidayat told reporters on Friday, who did not provide further details or identify the companies fined.

Indonesia said last month it had identified some 200,000 hectares (494,210 acres) of oil palm plantations in areas designated as forests, which are expected to be returned to the state to be converted back into forests.

RelatedWhy is EU deforestation law angering Indonesia and Malaysia?

World's top palm oil producer

Recommended

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and exporter, issued rules in 2020 to sort out the legality of plantations operating in areas that are supposed to be forests, aimed at fixing governance in the sector.

Officials said the measures were necessary as some companies have already been tending the land for years.

Companies have to submit paperwork and pay fines to obtain cultivating rights on their plantation by Nov. 2, 2023, according to the rules.

While 3.3 million hectares (8.1 million acres) of the country's nearly 17 million hectares of palm plantation have been found in forests, only owners of plantations with a combined size of 1.67 million hectares have been identified.

RelatedIndonesia needs over $1T to achieve net-zero emission target — President
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter