The United Nations has warned that Israel's war was pushing Gaza towards famine, ahead of an expected Security Council vote on Friday on a resolution to boost aid to the Palestinian territory but not call for a ceasefire.

The entire population of Gaza faces "an imminent risk of famine", according to a UN-backed global hunger monitoring system on Thursday, with more than half a million people facing "catastrophic conditions".

"We have been warning for weeks that, with such deprivation and destruction, each day that goes by will only bring more hunger, disease and despair to the people of Gaza," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Separate diplomatic efforts were also underway for a fresh pause in the worst-ever Gaza war, which killed at least 20,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7.

With conditions deteriorating in the territory, the UN Security Council has been locked in negotiations on a resolution that would boost aid deliveries.

The latest draft seen by AFP, set to face a vote Friday, calls for "urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

It does not call for an immediate ceasfire.

'Enough is enough'