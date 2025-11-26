Two US National Guard soldiers have been shot near the White House, officials said, and police said a suspect was detained in an extraordinary security drama likely to fuel controversy over President Donald Trump's crime crackdown.

Initial reports were that the two soldiers — part of a militarised anti-crime deployment around the United States ordered by Trump — had been badly wounded.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said the soldiers, both deployed to the capital from his state, had "passed away from their injuries," but then said there were "conflicting reports."

It was the most serious incident involving the National Guard since Trump began ordering troops onto the streets of several Democratic-run cities shortly after starting his second term this January.

The Republican, who was at his Florida golf club, described the shooter as an "animal."

He said the two soldiers were "critically wounded."

Trump also praised the National Guard and law enforcement, adding that the suspect would face severe consequences.

The suspect "is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Two National Guard soldiers who were shot near the White House are in critical condition, the DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Bowser said National Guard members were victims of “targeted shooting.”

"What we know... is that this is a targeted shooting. One individual who appeared to target these guardsmen," Bowser said at a press conference. "That individual has been taken into custody."

An AFP reporter near the scene heard several loud pops and saw people running.

Dozens of bystanders were caught up in the chaos.

"We heard gunshots. We were waiting at the traffic light and there were several shots," said Angela Perry, 42, who was driving home with her two children.

"You could see National Guard running toward the metro with their weapons drawn."

Soon after the shootings, security agents flooded the area around the Farragut West metro station, two blocks from the White House.

Officers carrying rifles stood guard behind yellow tape at the perimeter of the area and a helicopter circled over the busy downtown.

TRT World witnessed police vans and emergency services heading to the shooting location.

The gun violence happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of Washington DC, roughly two blocks northwest of the White House

The suspect has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, AP news agency reported. One National Guard member was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Police tape cordoned off the scene where emergency fire and police vehicles’ lights flashed and helicopter blades thudded overhead.