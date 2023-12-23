Mali recalled its ambassador in Algeria after accusing it of interference in its internal affairs by meeting rebel leaders, officials have said, deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours over efforts to end the armed rebellion in northern Mali.

Mali’s junta said on Friday it was withdrawing Ambassador Mahamane Amadou Maiga from Algeria “for consultation with immediate effect,” according to a letter from the Malian embassy to the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Algeria has been the main mediator in peace efforts between Mali and the local Tuareg rebels, whose separatist campaign in the north has thrown the country into a violent conflict for over a decade.

In 2012, they dislodged the Malian military from the town, setting into motion a series of events that destabilized the country.

Algeria was key to the signing of a 2015 peace deal between Mali and the rebels — a deal that collapsed after both parties accused each other of failing to comply with it.

Related Mali govt to probe Tuareg rebel leaders as 2015 peace deal seems to crumble

Algerian efforts for peace